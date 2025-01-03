Michigan high school teacher, parents charged after alleged drug deal

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren high school teacher and two parents have been charged in connection with an alleged drug deal on New Year's Eve.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher Michael Filiccia, 46, is charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. Filiccia is a teacher at Lincoln High School, the prosecutor's office said.

Deangelo Ramone Daniel, 42, and Raqcquel Dubose, 35, are charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance 50-449 grams, one count of receiving and concealing a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, one count of maintaining a drug house, felony firearm and five counts of fourth-degree child abuse.

Daniel is also charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 31, 2024, Warren police spotted Filiccia at a 7-Eleven store at 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads when a vehicle driven by Daniel parks next to Filiccia and there was a transaction.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Filiccia and located drugs. They also conducted a traffic stop on Daniel, but he fled from officers and was eventually arrested. A search warrant on Daniel's home uncovers drugs and guns.

Police conducted a third traffic stop on Dubose, who lives with Daniel and their children, and located a firearm that was allegedly stolen.

Filiccia was arraigned and received a $5,000 personal bond. Daniel received a $200,000 cash/surety bond and Dubose received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.