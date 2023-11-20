Michigan Gov. Whitmer names winner of 2nd annual turkey naming contest

A turkey named "Dolly Pardon" will be pardoned just before Thanksgiving. The winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield. Michigan Governor's Office

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winner of the second annual turkey naming contest on Nov. 20.

A turkey named "Dolly Pardon" will be pardoned just before Thanksgiving. The winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield.

"Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year's turkey pardon statewide naming contest," Whitmer said in a written statement. "Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon."

The statewide contest received more than 3,900 entries. This is the second turkey pardoned since Whitmer took office.