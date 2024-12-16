Michigan gas prices jump back above $3 a gallon across the state

(CBS DETROIT) — A week after Michigan saw its cheapest gas prices since January, gas prices have jumped 10 cents.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 13 cents less than this time last month but 5 cents more than this time last year.

In Metro Detroit, gas prices are back above $3 per gallon. Motorists are filling up for an average of $3.02 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week and 3 cents more than this time last year.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $45, which is $13 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump, as the state average jumps above $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.13), Ann Arbor ($3.08) and Grand Rapids ($3.08), while the least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($2.92), Marquette ($2.98) and Benton Harbor ($3.02).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.