Michigan football suspends analyst Connor Stalions amid NCAA investigation into sign stealing

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has suspended football analyst Connor Stalions amid an NCAA investigation into sign-stealing allegations.

Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel confirmed in a statement Friday that Stalions was suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA's investigation.

On Thursday, coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension at the beginning of the season as part of Michigan's self-imposed penalties for NCAA infractions, denied any knowledge or involvement in the allegations.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules. Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place."

The second-ranked (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is on the road at rival Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.