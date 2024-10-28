Michigan football quarterback Jack Tuttle announces retirement after suffering fifth concussion

(CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle announced he is retiring from the college sport after experiencing a fifth concussion and challenges following a UCL repair.

Tuttle released a statement on social media Monday evening, saying the decision was made after "deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors and loved ones" and is now focused on "prioritizing my health."

"College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character," Tuttle said. "I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I've had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through triumphs and tribulations. I want to thank Coach Moore, the staff and my teammates -- I love all of you guys. I will continue to help Team 145 as we prepare for the rest of the season."

The U of M graduate student made his 2024 season debut on Oct. 5 against Washington, completing 10 out of 18 pass attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown. He started two weeks later against Illinois, completing 20 out of 32 pass attempts for 208 yards.

In the 2023 season, he appeared as quarterback, completing 15 out of 17 pass attempts. He made his debut against UNLV, carrying for 14 yards before leaving the game due to an injury.

Prior to Michigan, he enrolled in the University of Utah. He did not play his freshman year and appeared in five games his sophomore year, three games his junior year and six games his senior year. As a fifth-year senior, he appeared in one game before an injury ended his season.

Tuttle's announcement comes two days after the Wolverines beat Michigan State 24-17 on Saturday night. Following the game, the two teams were involved in a postgame altercation.

On Monday, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller called on Big Ten to investigate the altercation. The last time the teams met at the Big House, a fight broke out in the tunnel, and seven MSU players were charged.