Michigan football fires offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore announced on Tuesday that the program has let go of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell after finishing the regular season with a 7-5 record.

The university says tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as interim offensive coordinator, while a national search for a new coordinator will be underway.

Campbell worked as an offensive analyst in the 2022 season and a quarterbacks coach in the 2023 season under former coach Jim Harbaugh, according to his U of M staff bio. He helped the Wolverines go undefeated in 2023 and win the National Championship. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024 after Moore took over as head coach.

"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," Moore said in a statement. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."

The change in leadership comes after the Wolverines finished the 2024 season with a 13-10 upset over Ohio State on Saturday. Following the game, the teams were involved in a fight after Michigan attempted to plant its team flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium. The Big Ten Conference issued $100,000 fines for both teams, saying that their actions violated the conference's sportsmanship policy.

"Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders," The Big Ten said in a statement.

The Wolverines are hoping to strengthen its offensive line after flipping Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. The No.1 recruit in the class of 2025 had been committed to the LSU Tigers since January 2024.