Michigan figure skaters react to D.C. plane crash; Local team prepares for international competition

(CBS DETROIT) - The fatal collision involving an American Airlines commercial jet and Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday has many reacting to the news.

A Metro Detroit synchronized ice skating team will soon head abroad to compete internationally, and the team is devastated by this latest news.

"As a group, all 20 of us, this is all our first time leaving the country for something like this to be representing our country, so yeah, it does add on to the stress," figure skater Olivia Makled told CBS News Detroit.

Makled and Molly Holland share an immense love for the sport, much like many of the victims of the fatal aircraft collision in Virginia.

As the two prepare for an international trip to Poland, this crash adds another level of nerves.

"Anything can happen at any time and you don't really know when or even to expect anything. So it's def more nerve-racking than normal," Holland said.

Officials say the American Airlines flight left Wichita, Kansas, as many of the victims were figure skaters returning home from camp. Makled and Holland said they are familiar with the camp.

"It's really odd to think about it. Because especially we are familiar with the area, I can picture the rink where everything is. I can picture the warm-up where those skaters warmed up, it's a very heavy feeling," Holland said.

Markled and Holland said once they heard the news, they felt an emotional connection immediately, knowing that many of the victims share the same love for the sport as the two hurt.

"For me, knowing that people with such a large passion for the same sport as me is really sad. It's heartbreaking," Makled added said.

When the Dearborn Crystalettes head to Poland, they say that they plan to honor the victims of the crash by wearing solid black iron bands on the sleeves of their Team USA jackets.