Michigan deputy saves man who struggled to stay afloat after crashing vehicle into pond

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan deputy saved a man who crashed his vehicle into a pond after someone in the area heard his calls for help, officials said.

At about 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from a resident who lived on Lulu Road near S. County Line Highway. The resident reported hearing someone yell for help and saying they couldn't swim.

The caller said the yells were coming from the rear of their property, near a pond.

Monroe County Deputy Shawna Hester was the first to arrive, and he discovered a man in the pond 20 feet offshore, struggling to stay afloat.

The deputy jumped in the water with a floatation device from the homeowner and successfully rescued the man.

After the man was brought to the shore, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While investigating, deputies discovered that a vehicle was possibly involved in the incident and found fresh tracks leading from a field to the north into the pond.

In addition, authorities say that after being rescued, the man "gave conflicting information" regarding whether anyone else was in the vehicle. After further investigation, the county's dive team recovered an unoccupied black Jeep Wrangler from the pond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7722.