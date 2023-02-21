Michigan Democrats confident proposed gun reform bills will pass

TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Committee hearings for Michigan gun reform bills will be heard this week. The bills were proposed three days after the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead.

Similar gun reform bills were introduced just over a year ago after the mass shooting at Oxford High School. Those bills went nowhere, but Michigan democrats said state politics have shifted just enough to bring about changes.

"It is completely different. We have a brand-new Democratic majority that has campaigned on changing these gun laws. So, we are going to deliver," said Democratic Sen. Darrin Camilleri (Brownstone Township).

Camilleri said he is confident their gun reform bills will pass. The 11-bill package introduced Thursday includes red flag laws, requiring universal background checks, and safe storage laws. Camilleri said a few republicans have told him they might support the legislation.

"I don't see how this is a controversial issue, and I hope that they'll join us at the table," he said.

But for some, the bills are controversial.

"Do more doesn't mean take away," said Terry Johnson, attorney and Second Amendment advocate.

Johnson said people should be given more opportunities to arm and defend themselves.

"What has been tried; red flag, storage laws, registration, isn't working. It hasn't worked in California, hasn't worked here."

But Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Lansing) said in her district, many Republicans are asking her for reform.

"The ground has shifted," she said. "Particularly among moms. I heard over and over this week from folks who say, 'Look, I am a lifetime Republican. I carried a concealed weapon; that's part of what I have done my entire adult life. But please let's pass something to protect our babies.'"

Slotkin said she understands people are frustrated, even cynical about real gun reform. To those who have lost hope she said "Watch what's about to happen at the Michigan Capitol."

Slotkin has been encouraging interested MSU students to attend the public committee hearing on the bills. She said they are not stopping, and plan to introduce more gun reform bills in the future.