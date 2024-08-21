Michigan community continues to help clean up woman's property: "I am very grateful for everybody"

Community steps in to help Detroit-area woman with trash cleanup

CENTER LINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Elizabeth Alexander's neighbors have accused her of hoarding because items are piling up on her property on Sterling Street in Center Line.

Turns out, all it took was a little help to get it all cleaned up.

"God's making a way. He's providing when I thought there was no way, I thought there was no way to solve this problem," said Alexander

Since CBS Detroit first aired the story on Monday, two different dumpster companies have donated dumpsters to help with the cleanup.

"Elizabeth is a lovely lady and she just needs help," said Sue Oshtosh, a volunteer with Harvest Time Christian Fellowship Church in Warren.

The church also sent dozens of volunteers to help load the donated dumpsters.

"We brought a team of teens out from our Harvest time volunteers, and they help with some of our adults to fill the first dumpster, so we were able to do that in just a couple of hours," Oshtosh said.

On Monday, Motor City Dumpsters, out of Dearborn, donated a 20-yard dumpster, starting a chain reaction of generosity.

"I saw the complaints about the property on social media, and I felt compelled to be part of the solution," owner NormanSaleh told CBS News Detroit over the phone.

On Wednesday, Jarson Dumpsters continued its generosity by donating several more dumpsters and even providing several employees to help load them up.

"A couple people tagged me on Facebook and social media, and I thought if I could donate a dumpster to help the lady, I got a couple guys out here that I'm paying, whatever I can do, you know," said Jarson Dumpsters owner Louie Jarson.

Alexander hopes the clean-up can avoid further city sanctions and is forever grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I am very grateful for everybody," Alexander said.

The city is holding a hearing on Sept. 4 about the mess, but City Manager Dennis Champine said the city is very pleased with how the clean-up is going and is hopeful things can be resolved.