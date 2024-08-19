Detroit-area woman accused of hoarding gets help with clean up

Michigan homeowner gets help with trash cleanup on property

Michigan homeowner gets help with trash cleanup on property

Michigan homeowner gets help with trash cleanup on property

CENTERLINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Centerline woman who received dozens of complaints about trash piling up on her property is getting help from one company and volunteers.

"Obviously, it didn't get this way overnight, and it's not going to get fixed overnight," said Elizabeth Alexander, the owner of the property that has been at the center of the complaints.

Alexander said she understands why her neighbors aren't happy and is committed to cleaning up the mess.

"I was out here until two in the morning I was so exhausted, I had to sit down for a while," Alexander said.

Social media is abuzz about Alexander's home on Sterling St. in Centerline. There are hundreds of complaints there and the city of Centerline posted they are aware of the concerns and have taken action.

"We have taken the appropriate steps for due process and issued tickets to the homeowner for the collection of the garbage and debris in the yard," said Dennis Champine, Centerline's City Manager.

In a tearful apology to her neighbors, Alexander said she was very embarrassed her property got to this point.

"I am so sorry to my neighbors, to my friends and family. I am so sorry; it might not mean much, but it is genuine," Alexander said.

Alexander said she is determined to get the yard cleaned up but she is in need of some help.

Motor City Dumpster contacted CBS Detroit after hearing about Alexander's story and decided to donate a 20-yard dumpster to help her clean up the mess.

Moments after Motor City delivered the dumpster, Champine happened to be checking on the property to speak to Alexander and was pleased to hear the company had stepped up to help out.

"Anytime we see companies stepping up to help people out, especially those in these sort of situations, it certainly warms my heart; this is an exceptional donation," Champine said.

Champine said there is a hearing on Sept. 4 to address the ongoing violations at Alexander's property, and he remains hopeful the property can be cleaned up before that date.

Alexander was also thankful for Motor City Dumpsters' generosity. She said volunteers from her church, Harvest Time Outreach Ministries, are also helping with the cleanup.