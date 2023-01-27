Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year.

CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.

A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there.

Rendering of the proposed facility PHOTO: PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

"The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will continue racing horses in Northville for the rest of 2023 but they want a seamless transition," Heise added.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase one includes two-story grandstand seating along with a 23,000 sq foot racing building.

In the proposal, the facility would sit on 128 acres near Five Mile and Ridge roads. The site is where the former Detroit House of Corrections was located.

"The Northville Downs site would be built on farmland that once served the prison population," Heise said.

A concern for the township is road conditions along Five Mile Road. Heise explains that the roadway sees heavy traffic frequently, and the roadway has been neglected for years.

In order to repair and widen Five Mile, Plymouth Township has begun discussions with state leaders on receiving state funding for those repairs. The price tag is $25 million.

Although nothing has been finalized, the township is hoping the funding will come.

"Our goal is to get the funding preferably from the State of Michigan then the state will give it to Wayne County and then Wayne County would rebuild and widen Five Mile," Heise said.

If the proposal is approved, the township also plans to enter a separate agreement with Northville Downs known as a "community benefits agreement."

"We're also looking for other community benefits like an on-site soccer field, and concerts. I'd love to bring back a 4th of July fireworks show here," Heise said.

In February, the planning commission will discuss the proposal. If approved, it will then make its way to the township's Board of Trustees.