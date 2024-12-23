Michigan AG charges chemical company director for 2022 Flint River oil spill

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged the president of Lockhart Chemical Company in connection with an oil spill in the Flint River in June 2022.

Rajinder Singh Minhas, 60, of Rochester, served as Lockhart's president, treasurer and director. He is accused of "mismanaging and neglecting critical maintenance and upgrades" at Lockhart, which led to oil spilling into the Flint River.

On June 15, 2022, more than 15,000 gallons of an oil-chemical mixture were released from Lockhart's Flint facility and spilled into the Flint River.

According to officials, in September 2022, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ordered Lockhart to "stop using defective wastewater and stormwater conveyance systems, to pump the facility's wastewater and stormwater for offsite disposal, to maintain and monitor a boom in the Flint River where the illicit discharge reached the river, and to repair or replace the defective conveyance systems." The chemical company has since filed for bankruptcy.

Minhas is charged with one count of falsely altering a public record, a 14-year felony; uttering and publishing a false or altered public record, a 14-year felony; substantial endangerment to the public, a five-year felony; discharge of injurious substance to waters of the state, a two-year felony; false statements and omissions regarding air pollution control, a one-year misdemeanor; and general violations of air pollution control law, which is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 for each day a violation occurred.

Nessel is also charging Minhas with 11 misdemeanors for violating hazardous waste statutes, permits or rules. If convicted, Minhas would have to pay all costs associated with correcting the violations, and he faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $25,000.

"Those who run a business have a responsibility to ensure their operations do not jeopardize public health or the environment, especially our precious water resources," Nessel said. "Blatant neglect and disregard of this responsibility cannot be tolerated, and I will continue to make sure those who fail in this duty are met with the full force of the law."

In addition, Minhas is also charged with nine misdemeanor violations of Michigan's Liquid Industrial Waste law for reportedly discharging industrial by-products, violating reporting requirements after a discharge, and violating other provisions related to properly labeling chemical containers, maintaining adequate records, and the storage, disposal, protection, and discharge prevention of liquid industrial waste. According to officials, each count is punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000-$2,500 fine for each day a violation occurred.

"Water is a defining feature in Michigan, integral to public health and a clean environment," said Phil Roos, EGLE director. "We should have little tolerance for those who violate the laws designed to protect them. Thanks to Attorney General Nessel and Sheriff Swanson for holding polluters to account."

Minhas is due back in court on Jan. 2.