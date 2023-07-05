Michigan campground closes lake after drowning incidents

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Monroe County campground has permanently closed its swimming area following the drownings of multiple teens.

The Monroe County/ Toledo North KOA Holiday Campground, located at 15600 Tunnicliffe Road in Petersburg, is closing the swimming lake on July 5. The campground says other amenities and activities will stay open.

This announcement comes after an 18-year-old drowned in the lake area last week. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old from Ohio disappeared under the water for about 10 minutes before he was found. He was pronounced dead.

In addition, on July 23, 2022, a 15-year-old boy from Detroit died after drowning in the lake at the KOA campground.

The campground says they understand this closure may impact guests, so they are offering full refunds for people who would like to cancel their reservation between July 5 and Sept. 4.

For more information and to cancel reservations, call 1-800-562-7646 or email info@monroekoa.com.