Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen drowns at Monroe County campground

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old drowned Wednesday in a lake at a campground in Monroe County, authorities said. 

At about 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, deputies were dispatched to the KOA Campground at 15600 Tunnicliff Road in Summerfield Township after receiving reports of an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio, who disappeared under the water.

While the deputies were on their way, individuals at the scene continued to look for the teen, and they located the victim just after 6 p.m.

Authorities with the fire department arrived and tried to provide life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.