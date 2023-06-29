Teen drowns at Monroe County campground

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old drowned Wednesday in a lake at a campground in Monroe County, authorities said.

At about 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, deputies were dispatched to the KOA Campground at 15600 Tunnicliff Road in Summerfield Township after receiving reports of an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio, who disappeared under the water.

While the deputies were on their way, individuals at the scene continued to look for the teen, and they located the victim just after 6 p.m.

Authorities with the fire department arrived and tried to provide life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.