11-year-old boy invited to march with University of Michigan marching band

Boy surprised by Michigan marching band 11-year-old boy surprised by Michigan marching band 02:53

He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game.

In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter saying he hoped to sign up one day, and in response, the band sent him a bunch of swag and a card inviting him to audition when he's older.

Boyer said he was "surprised and heart-warmed."

After that, he asked his mother if he could double up on piano lessons and start learning the drums.

"Like the card said, 'Practice hard.' And I will practice hard," he said. "I just have a really good feeling that I'm going to be in the marching band."

If all goes as planned, Boyer will join the band in the fall of 2029. But CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and the school decided that it was too long of a wait to see his dream come true.

So they set up a little surprise. Boyer's jaw dropped as soon as he saw the marching band play right in front of him.

"Henry, this is your Michigan marching band," said a drum major. "We're so excited to have you here with us."

Last weekend, the band invited the now 11-year-old Boyer to lead the march to Michigan's stadium.

"Just seeing the band play right in front of my face, that made me want to join the band even more," he said.