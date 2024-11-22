Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify 2024 presidential election results

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has certified the state's 2024 presidential election results.

The board, comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, voted unanimously on Friday to certify the results in all 83 counties.

Any candidate has until Nov. 25 to request a recount.

"Our state and county canvassing boards have all fulfilled their lawful duty to certify the results of Michigan's 2024 General Election," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. "Just over 5.7 million Michiganders cast ballots in this election, officially making this the highest turnout election in our state's history. I am grateful for the dedication of the professional, bipartisan clerks and poll workers who once again ensured that the election was safe, secure, and that the results accurately reflect the will of the voters."

Officials results show President-elect Donald Trump winning the state with 49.7%, compared to Vice President Kalama Harris' 48.3%.

CBS News has projected Trump as the winner in each of the battleground states — first North Carolina, then Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and finally Arizona — enough for a comeback victory after his 2020 loss.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin was elected to the Senate over former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, keeping Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate in Michigan. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters holds the other seat.