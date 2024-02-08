Michigan AD Warde Manuel to be College Football Playoff selection committee chairman

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee next season, the CFP announced Thursday.

Manuel has served on the committee for the past two years, staying on throughout last season when Michigan was contending for a playoff spot while also being investigated by the NCAA. The Wolverines made the playoffs and went on to win the national championship.

"My first two years on the committee have been a great experience," Manuel said in a statement. "I have so much respect for the time and effort each committee member puts in each week because of their commitment to the game. I'm honored to be asked to serve as committee chair."

Selection committee members are recused from being part of the discussions about teams they have a professional association with.

Manuel will replace North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan as the chairman and face of the committee, responsible for appearing once a week on ESPN to explain the group's rankings in the second half of the season.

The committee's job changes next season as the playoff expands from four to 12 teams, with at least five spots reserved for conference champions.

The CFP also announced six new additions to the 13-person panel: athletic directors Pat Chun of Washington State, Carla Williams of Virginia, Mack Rhoades of Baylor and Hunter Yurachek of Arkansas.

Also joining the committee this season will be former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel and former Arizona State and NFL star Randall McDaniel.

"The additions of Pat, Randall, Gary, Mack, Carla and Hunter will bring some great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 11th season," said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP, in a statement. "Their knowledge, passion and character, along with their understanding of college football, will allow them to make the transition seamlessly with the returning members. And it is great to have Will returning. His understanding and wisdom will be a real benefit.

"We are delighted that Warde will serve as chair. He has been a valuable member of the committee last two years and that experience will serve him well in leading the group. As a former student-athlete, he will also be a good spokesperson to let fans know how the committee reached its rankings."

All new members will begin three-year terms on the committee.

Former Nebraska All-American Will Shields will have his term on the committee extended by one year.