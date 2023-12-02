MGM Grand Detroit union workers approve new contract, ending over month-long strike

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Union members with the Detroit Casino Council voted to ratify a new contract with MGM Grand Detroit after 47 days on strike, according to UNITE HERE Local 24.

The unions are to stop striking effective immediately.

The five-year agreement covering 1,700 employees includes the largest wage increases ever for MGM Grand Detroit workers, according to the union.

The agreement includes an immediate 18% pay raise on average, a bonus, no health care cost increases for employees, workload reductions and other job protections, first-ever technology contract language, and more, according to the union.

Upon ratification, workers are to receive an immediate $3 an hour raise (average 18% wage increase in year one) and $5 an hour total raises over the life of the contract, the union said.

"Both my son and I have been on strike together, so for me the fight to protect our healthcare and win better wages was always about something bigger for my family and the next generation," Alicia Weaver, a guest room attendant for 24 years at MGM Grand Detroit and member of UNITE HERE Local 24 said. "Together – with the rest of our MGM family who stood with us on that picket line in the rain and frigid temperatures – we made history, and I'm proud of what we accomplished by taking a stand together."

Union workers ratified their agreements with Hollywood and Motor City Casinos last month.