Warm weather continues for Metro Detroit with a chance of rain on the horizon

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm temperatures will continue on Tuesday in Metro Detroit. 

Temperatures will begin our day with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Not a bad start, especially considering temperatures will top out in the low 70s by the afternoon. While we will begin the day with a little sunshine early on, clouds will increase in the afternoon to mostly cloudy skies, bringing a slight chance of rain showers and a rumble of thunder, especially to the most southeastern portion of our state and the tip of the thumb. 

next-24-hrs-tomorrow-graph.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

First published on April 8, 2024 / 10:11 PM EDT

