Warm weather continues for Metro Detroit with a chance of rain on the horizon
(CBS DETROIT) - Warm temperatures will continue on Tuesday in Metro Detroit.
Temperatures will begin our day with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Not a bad start, especially considering temperatures will top out in the low 70s by the afternoon. While we will begin the day with a little sunshine early on, clouds will increase in the afternoon to mostly cloudy skies, bringing a slight chance of rain showers and a rumble of thunder, especially to the most southeastern portion of our state and the tip of the thumb.
