Metro Detroit Thanksgiving week forecast starts out cloudy and ends up chilly

(CBS DETROIT) - A little bit of sunshine is possible for Monday morning, but clouds will continue to increase, thicken, and lower throughout the day. We are expecting breezy conditions throughout the day as well. As we all get ready for Thanksgiving on Thursday, here's a suggestion for how to plan out the start of the week.

Suggested start to the Thanksgiving week.

Get those groceries on Monday as rain will move in from the southwest in the overnight hours and become widespread throughout the daylight hours on Tuesday, with about 1/2 inch possible before the system moves out Tuesday evening.

Widespread rain is expected for Tuesday.

Drier conditions are expected for Wednesday through the end of the week, but we will see a cold front move through the region on Thanksgiving day. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday but expect breezy conditions and temperatures to feel more like the 30s than the 40s.

Thanksgiving day planner

So, if you're running one of the many Turkey Trots on Thursday morning, be sure to layer up! It's going to feel more like the upper 20s.

7-day forecast

We'll see below-average temperatures until the end of the week and as we head into the weekend. Have a Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!