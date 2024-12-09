Metro Detroit student-run nonprofit raises thousands for Southeast Michigan charities

(CBS DETROIT) — High school students from across Metro Detroit raised a staggering six-figure sum for a Southeast Michigan charity.

The students commemorated that achievement Sunday at a competition and fundraiser in Livonia. The auditorium of the Vista Tech Center was jam-packed with family and friends to celebrate the members of the student-run nonprofit Key2Finesse.

"I was a very, very shy middle schooler. I first came into the program to, I guess, work on myself, work on my own speaking skills, and then I became a volunteer. I fell in love with the organization," said Sanjith Sambath, executive board member of Key2Finesse.

Not only do these teens develop public speaking skills but also personal growth as they work together to raise money for charity.

"I realized that not only do I want to have this confidence, but I want to have the ability to make a difference with it," said Prisha Shah, executive board member of Key2Finesse.

This year's chosen charity is Variety, the Children's Charity of Detroit, which helps kids in need in many ways, including providing them with brand-new bicycles.

"The joy on their face when they're able to receive that first bike, when they're able to ride it around, just around that baseball park, it's amazing. And you really see the difference between different people, how they appreciate things," said Ansh Shah, senior executive lead of Key2Finesse.

Key2Finesse members raise money in a variety of ways, like putting on a magic show or teaching people how to solve a Rubik's cube.

"Find your place, find where you are able to be who you truly are, and give back to this world," Shah said.

Sunday's speech competition was followed by an awards ceremony, which was topped off with a big announcement. This year, the nonprofit raised more than $146,000 for Variety.

"It's been a fantastic experience, and to know that those funds are going to directly help children in our area and allow them to be mobile or have a limb, have holiday assistance, have access to therapy. It's priceless," said Michelle Murphy, executive director of Variety, the Children's Charity of Detroit.

And it's all thanks to the leaders of tomorrow at Key2Finesse.

Since its founding in 2016, Key2Finesse has raised about $600,000 for charity.