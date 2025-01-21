Watch CBS News
Local News

Southeast Michigan schools announce closings for Wednesday

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) — Dangerously cold temperatures have prompted hundreds of school districts across Southeast Michigan to close for Wednesday. 

cold weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday across Southeast Michigan. Advisories are issued when wind chills reach -15 to -24 degrees Fahrenheit.  

Dangerously low wind chill temperatures between -15 and -25 degrees are expected over the next few nights. There is little relief during the daytime, as high temperatures in the single digits and wind chills at or below -10 degrees are expected. 

Latest school closings and delays for Wednesday

Delays on this page are current as of

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.