Metro Detroit ski resorts end season early due to lack of snow

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan has seen record-breaking temperatures this winter.

In February, Detroit reached a high of 73 degrees on February 27 making it the hottest day in February in recorded history dating back to 1874.

For local ski resorts, the back and forth with Mother Nature has not been ideal, leading them to wrap up their season early because there's not enough snow.

Mt. Brighton is located at 4141 Bauer Rd. in Brighton. CBS Detroit

After many snow-making attempts at Mt. Brighton, the staff was unable to repair and rebuild the slopes saying in a post on social media that their talented Mountain Ops team did their best to piece the hill back together but ultimately determined there was no longer enough snow to remain open.

In a statement sent to CBS News Detroit, Mt. Brighton employees remain in good spirits and are already looking forward to next season.

The social media post announcing Mt Brighton is ending its 2023 season. Mt. Brighton Facebook page

The resort also says though the season ended earlier than expected, season passes will not roll over into next season.

However, passes can be used at any of the 41 resorts across North America owned by Mt. Brighton's management company Vail Resorts.

Mt. Brighton is not the only ski resort impacted by the lack of snow. Mt. Holly and Pine Knob also took to social media to announce their wrap of the season.

Mt. Holly and Pine Knob announced their 2023 season has ended on social media. Mt Holly/Pine Knob Facebook pages

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging small businesses impacted by the warm winter to apply for federal funding through the Small Business Administration.

Mt Brighton staff say they do not plan on doing that but are looking forward to events planned this summer.