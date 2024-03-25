Pregnant Sterling Heights woman fatally stabbed in domestic violence incident; man in custody

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after a pregnant Sterling Heights woman was stabbed to death in Macomb County early Sunday.

At 3 a.m. on March 24, Sterling Heights police responded to the Sterling Park Apartments at 8312 18 Mile Road for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they discovered blood in the hallway but didn't find anyone inside the apartment they were called to.

A short time after checking the apartment, Clinton Township police responded to a 911 call about a man covered in blood at 35756 Harper Avenue.

Officers arrived in the area and found a man and a pregnant woman who had been stabbed several times. The woman, who police identified as a 30-year-old from Sterling Heights, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The woman's unborn child also did not survive.

Police took the man into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.