Metro Detroit man, 66, sentenced in two cases for sexual abuse of children

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man has been sentenced in two cases involving the sexual abuse of children, officials said. 

Dennis Peterson Sr., 66, was convicted in March in two cases that were combined into one trial and was sentenced on Monday, April 29. 

In the first case, Peterson was sentenced to 25 to 30 years for each of the three counts of his first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old charges. He was also sentenced to 29 to 180 months for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old charge. 

In the second case, he was sentenced to 25 to 30 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old and 108 to 180 months on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct where the defendant is related to the victim.

"This sentence underscores a fundamental truth: actions have consequences. In the face of numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct, justice demands accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This verdict sends a clear message that such violations will not be tolerated in our society." 

He was convicted by a Macomb County jury on March 11. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 11:03 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

