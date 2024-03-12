Watch CBS News
Local News

66-year-old man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 12, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old man charged in two criminal sexual conduct cases has been found guilty.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dennis Peterson Sr. was convicted on Monday, March 11. The two cases were combined into one trial.

In the first case, Peterson was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

Peterson was found guilty in the second case of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct where the defendant is related to the victim.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

"We are gratified by the jury's unwavering commitment to justice in finding the defendant guilty on all counts in this criminal sexual conduct case. Their verdict sends a resounding message that such acts will not be tolerated in our society," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 6:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.