66-year-old man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old man charged in two criminal sexual conduct cases has been found guilty.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dennis Peterson Sr. was convicted on Monday, March 11. The two cases were combined into one trial.

In the first case, Peterson was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

Peterson was found guilty in the second case of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct where the defendant is related to the victim.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

"We are gratified by the jury's unwavering commitment to justice in finding the defendant guilty on all counts in this criminal sexual conduct case. Their verdict sends a resounding message that such acts will not be tolerated in our society," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.