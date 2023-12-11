Metro Detroit juvenile pleaded true to aiding suicide in death of Texas child

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 11, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile in Metro Detroit pleaded true to charges in connection to the death of a child in Texas in January.

The Allen Park juvenile appeared in Montgomery Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 7.

He pleaded true to aiding suicide, a felony charge, and harassment causing death, a misdemeanor charge.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office responded to a home in the Lockeridge Farms subdivision in January after receiving a report of a suicide with a gun. The victim was a child.

Authorities discovered the child was wearing a gaming headset and appeared to be online at or around the time of death.

A lengthy investigation ensued, which included executing several search warrants and interviewing members of the online gaming community in the United States and other countries. Authorities identified the suspect as a juvenile male from Allen Park.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the individuals involved because they are juveniles.

"The Montgomery County Precinct 3's Constable's Office takes investigations regarding cyberbullying seriously and will continue to investigate these cases to the fullest extent," the constable's office said in a press release.