How the internet can impact kids A juvenile from Michigan pleaded true to aiding suicide, a felony charge, and harassment causing death, a misdemeanor charge, in connection to the death of a child in Texas in January. Authorities discovered the child was wearing a gaming headset and appeared to be online at or around the time of death. Dr. Gerald Shiener, a psychiatrist and associate professor at Wayne State, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss how online spaces can impact kids.