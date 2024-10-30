Record heat gives way to showers, storms on Halloween in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's another day with record heat. Temperatures will not only reach record highs on Wednesday but record max lows, too.

Waking up to mild temperatures on Wednesday set the day up for warm afternoon highs. The record max low was 63 degrees set in 1947. We began our day with this morning's low, which set a new record, reaching only one degree warmer at 64 degrees. This afternoon we are forecasted to reach a high of 80 degrees. The current record is 76 degrees, set in 1999.

Temperatures are about 24 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Mild temperatures will continue into Thursday, and so will windy conditions. Winds will gust today and tonight to around 30 miles per hour. and tomorrow up to 40 miles per hour.

Halloween has tricks and treats in store for us. Temperatures will be mild, reaching highs in the low to mid-70s. Windy conditions continue both throughout the day and night. Plus, chances for showers and storms are possible.

Thankfully, the showers and storms will move in through the early afternoon and appear to clear out for the most part around 5 p.m. There still could be a light stray shower during the early hours of trick-or-treating; most kids should stay dry while running from house to house.

During the afternoon, Lenawee County has a marginal chance of severe weather. The NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor this situation as that chance has already shifted in the past 24 hours and could shift out of Michigan with upcoming updates to the forecast.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on-air or online on CBS News Detroit or Pluto TV.