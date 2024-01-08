NEXT Weather forecast: Snow, rain heading for Metro Detroit Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit's first decent snowfall of the year will arrive on Tuesday.

The track of this storm system will be from the southwest, moving northeast.

The snow will start to move in around midnight tonight across our southern zones, then continue to march towards the thumb around 4 a.m. It will be the heaviest throughout tomorrow morning's commute from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

We will see a changeover from snow to rain in the late morning and early afternoon, transitioning first to our southern zones and working northward.

After the widespread rain throughout the afternoon/evening, drier conditions are expected around 10 p.m.

Then, after midnight, the colder wrap-around moisture will give us some snow once again, and lake-effect snow showers will last throughout the day on Wednesday.

Generally, 2-5" of snowfall is expected, with most snow accumulating Tuesday morning.

Minor additional snow is possible during the overnight Tuesday and into our Wednesday morning. Accumulations for Lenawee, Washtenaw, Livingston, and Oakland counties are around 3" to 5".

In our central and eastern locations, 2 to 4" is expected. Fewer snowfall accumulations in our immediate lakeshore areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will become windy, with wind gusts reaching over 30 mph. This will create the opportunity for power outages.

Traffic will be poor at times, and your NEXT Weather team will keep track of any flooding, visibility issues and traffic updates.

Stay with your NEXT Weather team for updates and school cancellations or delays that may come into our newsroom.