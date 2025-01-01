Metro Detroit family visiting New Orleans for Sugar Bowl describes deadly attack

(CBS DETROIT) — Dearborn resident Tom Tafelski was in New Orleans Wednesday to see his son, a Notre Dame senior, play in the Sugar Bowl when a deadly attack claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured dozens of others.

Law enforcement says Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas, intentionally drove his truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Wednesday morning.

New Orleans is the host city of the Sugar Bowl, where Notre Dame is scheduled to play Georgia in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Tafelski's son, Jake Tafelski, is a senior running back for the Fighting Irish. Tafelski said his family's hotel was two blocks from the deadly attack.

Tom Tafelski and his son, Jake Tafelski, a Notre Dame senior. Tom Tafelski

"This morning when I went out there and had to grab a few things, the coroner's van was still out there and there was a ton of police presence and like I said right now there's still a lot of police presence," Tafelski said.

Tafelski said his son and other Notre Dame players were in a shelter-in-place as law enforcement officials combed the area for other potential threats. Meanwhile, the Sugar Bowl has been delayed until Thursday afternoon.

"This is the first time in its 90-year history that they postponed the game or delayed the game, so they've officially delayed the game for 24 hours," Tafelski said.

As the teams await updates from authorities, Tafelski said he can't help but think about the victims of this senseless tragedy.

"It's unfortunate; our thoughts and prayers go out to the families," Tafelski said.

The Sugar Bowl will now kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday.