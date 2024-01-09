Metro Detroit community helping family after parents of six children killed in wrong-way crash

FARMINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The parents of six children died in a wrong-way crash over the weekend on the Lodge.

Leaders at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Parish in Farmington describe Jennifer and Ryan Ambrosio of Farmington Hills as role parents.

"That love [for] each other is very tight, very strong. I see them always like a good team," Noriko Ernst, Director of Music Ministry at the parish, said.

That love culminated into a family of six children–who you'd find sitting in the third pew during Sunday mass.

But last Saturday came heartbreak.

Jennifer and Ryan Ambrosio died in a crash while heading home from a date night.

Michigan State Police say a man in a stolen pickup led them on a police chase on the Lodge, and at one point, driving south in the northbound lanes without his headlights, hitting Ambrosio's SUV near Civic Center Drive head-on.

"Who would even think that those six kids who will lose two parents like that?" Ernst said.

The community is stepping up to help those children by donating as of Tuesday afternoon more than $260,000 in just two days in a GoFundMe Campaign.

One of the organizers, Brandi Burke, wants to "reassure everyone that the Ambrosio children, while now without their parents, have always had the presence and support of a large extended family that will ensure they are raised together in a safe and loving home."

The funeral is set for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 23815 Power Road in Farmington.