Two dead after police chase leads to head-on crash in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead after a police chase led to a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

On patrol around 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police found a 2006 Ford Super Duty pickup truck that was reported stolen in the back of a gas station on Eight Mile Road.

The suspect driver of the pickup backed up and almost hit the patrol car while exiting the parking lot on 8 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway, police said. Police said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop.

The police chase continued north onto the Lodge and the suspect exited on northbound Telegraph Road and turned the headlights off.

Making a U-turn, the suspect continued southbound on Telegraph and entered northbound M-10, heading southbound still with the headlights off, according to MSP.

The suspect driver hit a 2011 GMC Terrain head-on that was northbound near Civic Center Drive, investigation shows.

A 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Farmington Hills in the Terrain died at the scene, police said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Romulus, and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Detroit are listed in serious condition but are expected to survive, according to police.

The First District Investigative Response Team and the MSP crash reconstruction section are investigating. Once the investigation is complete, the information is expected to be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor for review.