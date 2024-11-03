Metro Detroit bookstore celebrates resurgence of romance novels

(CBS DETROIT) — Since the pandemic, romance-themed bookstores have surged across the country.

There's more than 20 stores nationwide and print book sales in the genre are on the rise, up from $17 million in 2019 to nearly $40 million in 2023.

There's even a romance bookstore in the Metro Detroit area that opened in late August.

On Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, you will find Love and Other Books.

Owner Erin Cambron says she wanted to create a space for parents and women to talk about books in the community.

"My husband and I were like, if we don't get in now, then when will we do it," Cambron said. "It was a huge leap for us, and it was a huge risk obviously but we said this is the time now and if we don't do it, someone else will."

For some, reading romance novels used to be a source of embarrassment, but that's no longer the case.

"I think readers kind of find themselves in those characters, in their struggles and the character arc that they have, and the growth that they have and I think that with the fantasy side, it's an escape from the reality of life and it's a beautiful escape," Cambron said.

The rise of BookTok, a section of TikTok populated by book lovers, reviewers and writers, turned even the most reluctant readers into fans.

"I did not read very frequently in high school or earlier in my childhood. Never really made time for it, but ever since COVID and the pandemic, I think that really made me pick up a book," Abby Wesolowski, a bookseller, said. "I just love seeing other people experience love."

While romance or "romantasy" are the best sellers at the store, there's something for everyone, including children.

Regulars Laura and Clara Denlinger say it's a magical place.

"There's just something about coming into a bookstore and holding a book in your hand and having that tangible experience," Denlinger said.

With a swoon-worthy selection, getting lost in the pages of these books will have you coming back for more.

"If you come in you will feel welcome, you'll feel joy and I promise you we will be able to find you a book that you will really love," Cambron said.

Love and Other Books hosts monthly storytime events for children, author signings and four different book clubs.