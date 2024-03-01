Meteorological spring starts March 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Even though we still have 18 calendar days left until the official start of the spring season, which starts on Tuesday, Match 19, the meteorological season of spring started on Friday, March 1.

Meteorological and astronomical seasons are different. In the weather world, meteorological spring is during March, April and May. This is based on the annual temperature cycle used for weather records.

The vernal equinox is based on the earth's position relative to the sun. That said, spring usually happens from March 20-22 to June 20-22. The number of days during this cycle varies, so it is easier for meteorologists to use the temperature cycle from March 1 to May 31, making it an even system.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Our weather is always changing in Michigan, so stay with your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for all your weather updates.