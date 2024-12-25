Michigan Jewish community celebrates first day of Hanukkah at Menorah in the D

(CBS DETROIT) — It's the first time since 2005 that the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas, and there were celebrations all throughout the area.

For over a decade, Metro Detroit's Jewish community has come together at Campus Martius on the first night of Hanukkah for Menorah in the D. This is the 14th year Menorah in the D has taken place in downtown Detroit, and organizers said they hope this tradition continues to grow year after year.

"This is exhilarating, to be out here in the center of the City and celebrate and launch Hanukkah in front of thousands of people that is truly an expression of Hanukkah. To bring light into the darkness," said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, the executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan.

For the next eight days and nights, Jewish families will be lighting their own menorahs and partaking in Hanukkah traditions like eating Latkes or playing Dreidel. But families at Menorah in the D said it's heartwarming to see so many come together, including many local politicians and community leaders.

"Come down here, celebrate a little bit of Hannukah. See all the elected officials and dignitaries come down and know that us Jewish people are seen and heard," said Benji Ballin from Detroit.

Tammy Blau from White Lake said, "It just brings me such joy and pride to be Jewish and be around people who are happy and healthy and enthusiastic, and it's just a wonderful thing."