Mel Tucker's attorneys seek removal of temporary ban over text messages

(CBS DETROIT) - Lawyers representing former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker are asking the federal court to remove a temporary ban over releasing text messages connected to Brenda Tracy, a woman who accused Tucker of sexual harassment.

Tucker's attorneys filed a motion Tuesday through the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan to have the ban removed. However, Tracy's lawyers filed an amended complaint, which removed a federal claim and sought to remand the case back to state court.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker granted the motion to move the case back to state and gave Tucker's team until 4 p.m. on Wednesday to respond.

This comes more than a week after Tucker's attorneys released pages of text messages that were between Tracy and Ahlan Alvarado, her friend and assistant who died in June.

According to an affidavit, the text messages given to Tucker's attorneys were from Alvarado's phone, which was in the possession of her husband.

Tucker's attorneys sent the letter to the MSU Board of Trustees and the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, on Oct. 5, the day of the Title IX hearing. The letter consisted of eight pages and is followed by nearly 100 pages of new evidence that alleges Tracy was motivated by personal gain and that she had consensual relationships with Tucker and at least one other coach.

In response, Tracy obtained a restraining order barring the former coach's legal team from releasing additional messages. The order went into effect on Oct. 6 and expires on Friday.

In Tuesday's court filing, Tucker's attorneys said the letter to MSU "enclosed only heavily redacted written communications limited to particular issues that Tracy herself raised, demonstrating the utmost care in not releasing any extraneous information."

The university officially fired Tucker on Sept. 27 after he was accused of sexually harassing Tracy during a phone call last April. She claimed Tucker masturbated without her consent, but Tucker claimed it was consensual.

The allegations were made public in a report released by USA Today on Sunday, Sept. 10.