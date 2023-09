MDOT: Road closures in Metro Detroit this weekend

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 8, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 8, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

In addition to this list, drivers should be aware that eastbound I-94 will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Livernois this weekend for bridge work, and there will also be overnight closures during the next two weeks for crews to complete the work.

Here's the full list of road work scheduled for this weekend:

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to M-24 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.





I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to 26 Mile, Sat 5am-9/15.

Macomb - EB/WB 26 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 5am-9/15.

Macomb - EB I-94, N. River Rd to M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-noon.

Macomb - EB I-94, N. River Rd to M-59, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon Noon-3pm.

Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to Livernois, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to Livernois, Mon-Wed NIGHTLY 8pm-5am.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Conner, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne – NB/SB Conner RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.





I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96, Milford Rd to Wixom Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-3pm.

Wayne - WB I-96 Express CLOSED, M-8/Davison to M-39/Southfield, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Express CLOSED, US-24/Telegraph to M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.





I-275:

Oakland - NB I-275 ramp to WB I-696, 1 ramp lane open, Sun 7am-3pm.

Oakland - NB I-275 ramp to WB I-696, 1 ramp lane open, Sun 7am-3pm.

Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to NB M-5, 1 ramp lane open, Sun 7am-3pm.

Wayne - WB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Mon 7am-Tue 5pm.

Wayne - EB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 7am-Tue 5pm.

I-696:

Oakland – EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Mon 5am-10/7.

Oakland – NB Orchard Lake RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 8am-9/15.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - EB 9 Mile CLOSED at M-1, Fri 7am-9/22.

Oakland – SB M-1, south of 13 Mile, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-late Sept.





M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - EB/WB 23 Mile Road at Gratiot Ave intermittent closed Sat 9am-9:15am.

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED intermittently at 23 Mile, Sat 9am-9:15am.

Wayne - M-3, St Antoine to Antietam, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-mid Oct.





M-10:

Oakland - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Northland Dr/M-10/Lodge/Northwestern Hwy service Drive, Fri 9am-Mon 6am.

Oakland - SB M-10, M-39/Southfield to M-102/8 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-Thu 4pm.

Oakland - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to M-102/8 Mile, Mon 7am-Thu 4pm.

Oakland – M-102/8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Mon 7am-Thu 4pm.





M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Division Rd to Madison St, Fri 6pm-9:30pm.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Howard St to Madison St, Sat 9:30am-11:30am.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED Gratiot Ave to 33 Mile, Sun 12:30-4pm.





M-24:

Oakland - SB M-24, north of Indianwood Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Oakland – NB/SB M-24 RAMPS CLOSED to I-75 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.





M-39: (Southfield)

Oakland - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10/Northwestern Hwy, Fri 9am-early Oct.

Wayne - NB/SB M-39 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-96 Express, Sun 6am-Mon 5am.





M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53 ramp to WB M-59, right ramp lane closed, Sat 6am-Sun 4pm.

Macomb - NB M-53, 29 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

Macomb - NB M-53, 16 1/2 Mile to 17 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-9/18.





M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - SB M-97, Toepfer Rd to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.

Macomb - SB M-97, 9 Mile to Toepfer Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.





M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne – EB/WB M-102/8 Mile, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland – M-102/8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Sat 7am-Thu.





US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am AND NIGHTLY Mon-Wed, 8pm-5am.





US-24: