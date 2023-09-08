Eastbound I-94 closing at Michigan Ave. this weekend, overnight closures starting next week

(CBS DETROIT) - Bridge work will require closures on eastbound I-94 starting this weekend, and then overnight closures are scheduled during the next two weeks so crews can complete the work.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will close eastbound I-94 from Michigan Avenue to Livernois Road.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, and go through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

Crews will close all on and off ramps to complete bridge work and multiple locations.

After the weekend closure, there will be overnight closures on the following days and times so that crews can finish the work:

8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11 - 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 - 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 - 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 - 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Michigan Ave, then northbound Livernois Road and then back to eastbound I-94.

MDOT says the freeway will remain open during the day and rush hours.