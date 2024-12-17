Massachusetts man arrested in Michigan for sex trafficking victim across multiple states

(CBS DETROIT) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in Michigan last Friday in connection with sex trafficking a victim across four states.

Melando Streety, 41, of Lowell, Massachusetts, is charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and five counts of transporting a person to engage in prostitution. Streety is set to make his first appearance in a federal court in Detroit.

According to an indictment, from September 2023 to December 2023, Streety allegedly forced a victim to engage in commercial sex through fraud, coercion, force and threats of force. During that period, Streety reportedly took the victim from Nevada to Massachusetts, and then to Rhode Island and New York, and forced the victim to engage in prostitution.

If convicted of the sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion charges, Streety faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Each count of transporting a person to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.