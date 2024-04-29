Marginal risk of severe storms Monday night in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures warm up, helping fuel a chance of severe weather into this evening. Showers and storms will move in this afternoon with a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5) of severe weather.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Strong storms will be possible until about 6 p.m. this evening. Damaging winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are the biggest threat with these storms; however, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the thumb area. The storm system will be moving from the southwest to the northeast at about 50 mph.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Scattered showers will continue overnight as a cold front pushes through, bringing us drier conditions, more sunshine, and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.