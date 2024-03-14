Marginal chance of severe weather in Metro Detroit on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Early this afternoon could bring a brief break from the rain. However, rain showers with a possibility of thunderstorms will continue late this afternoon and into this evening. Some of these storms could become severe.

Isolated severe storms will be expected mainly south of I-96/I-696 to the state line. This area is under a marginal (or category 1) chance of severe weather.

A marginal chance of severe thunderstorms south of I-96/I-696 on Thursday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The storm's main threats will be capable of producing heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds.

Marginal risk of severe storms for some of Southeast Michigan on Thursday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Showers and storms will move out overnight, leaving Metro Detroit with dry weather Friday, some late-day sun, and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

