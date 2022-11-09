Man sentenced to 28 years for death of fellow inmate inside Michigan prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was found guilty of killing a fellow inmate inside the Milan Correctional Facility prison is sentenced to 28 years.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jason Dale Kechego, 41, formerly of Detroit, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. His 28-year sentence will run consecutively to the 10-year sentence he is currently serving for possession of a stolen firearm.

Jason Kechego Michigan Department of Corrections

Keego is the second person sentenced in the case. Fellow inmate Adam Taylor Wright, 42, was sentenced last month to 24 years after pleading guilty last year. A third person, Alex Albert Castro, 42, is awaiting trial set for February 2023

Federal officials say Kechego and Taylor kicked and stomped Maire in the head and prevented correction officers from intervening while Castro stabbed Maire. They then threw Maire down the stairs.

Three other inmates were injured during their "rampage," said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the Justice Department, Maire was serving a 40-year sentence for child exploitation enterprise. He had been in custody since May 2018.