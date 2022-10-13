Man sentenced for killing fellow inmate inside Michigan prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility is sentenced to more than 24 years in the 2019 killing of another inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Adam Taylor Wright, 42, formerly of Springfield Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. Officials say his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving in other cases.

Court records show that on Jan. 2, 2019, Wright and Alex Albert Castro, 42, kicked and stomped Maire in the he. Wright then prevented officers from intervening while another inmate, 41-year-old Jason Dale Kechego, stabbed him. The men then threw Maire down a flight of stairs.

Maire died after suffering from a total of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, court records show.

"Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office. Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in statement.