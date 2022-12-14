Man sentenced in Boy Scouts of America investigation, Michigan AG says

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is sentenced to at least 10 years after pleading guilty in a Boy Scouts of American investigation.

According to the Michigan Attorney's office, Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, was sentenced to 12-20 years and 10-15 years, which he will serve concurrently. Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Mark Chapman Macomb County Jail

"Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Today's sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General."

Chapman, who was a former troop leader, was charged in March for alleged abuse against two victims.

Officials say in the first case, the alleged abuse began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was a 17-year-old senior in high school and the incidents occurred at the victim's father's house, at Chapman's house, and at the local church.

The second case involved a family member and the abuse started happening when the victim was 11 years old. Nessel says the abuse went on for years and happened around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.

Anyone who has information about the Boy Scouts of America that would help can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.