AG Nessel: Man pleads guilty in Boy Scouts of America investigation

(CBS DETROIT) - A man facing charges in connection with a Boy Scouts of America investigation has pleaded guilty, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Monday.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, pleaded guilty in Macomb County's 16th Circuit Court to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (sentence agreement of 12-20 years) and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (sentence agreement of 10-15 years).

Nessel says it is the first conviction in the investigation.

"Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes," Nessel said in a statement.

Chapman, who was a former troop leader, was charged in March for alleged abuse against two victims.

Officials say in the first case, the alleged abuse began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was a 17-year-old senior in high school and the incidents occurred at the victim's father's house, at Chapman's house, and at the local church.

The second case involved a family member and the abuse started happening when the victim was 11 years old. Nessel says the abuse went on for years and happened around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.

"Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children," Nessel said.

Chapman is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14.

Anyone who has information about the Boy Scouts of America that would help can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.