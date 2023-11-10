Man in Roseville murder who had body in truck bound over for trial, faces more charges

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man who allegedly murdered a woman last year and was driving her truck with the body inside is facing additional charges, officials announced.

Stephen Freeman was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, during Freeman's preliminary examination, the following charges were added: first-degree premeditated murder, a life felony, first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a two-year felony.

These were added to his initial charges of felony murder, a life felony, concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, which is also a five-year felony.

He was remanded to jail.

"My office has augmented the charges against Stephen Freeman to reflect the gravity of his alleged actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We stand resolute in our commitment to seeking truth and accountability. Thank you to the Roseville Police Department and the Michigan State Police for their extensive investigation."

Background on Stephen Freeman's case

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, Freeman, who was 19 years old at the time of the crime, allegedly went into 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz's home through a window when she was not home.

When Seitz arrived at her residence, officials say an altercation ensued, and Seitz was killed.

Later that same day, Freeman was driving the victim's truck, and he hit a semi-truck near Hayes and Common roads.

Freeman left the scene on foot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Seitz's body in the truck. He was arraigned on Nov. 4, 2022.