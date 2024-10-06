Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side early Sunday

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories
Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A man is dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday.

Detroit police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 17100 block of Stansbury Avenue. 

Police don't know what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made. 

On Thursday, three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Puritan Avenue and Wisconsin Street, which is less than two miles east of where Sunday's shooting occurred. It's unknown if any arrests have been made in Thursday's incident. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.