Man facing murder charges in fatal Howell shooting

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Howell in August.

Reese Hammie was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder and witness intimidation in the murder of Oghenevwede "Wede" Okagbare.

According to police, Okagbare, 20, was shot and killed on Aug. 11 in the 400 block of West St. in Howell.

Officials say Hammie has been in custody since the night of the shooting on separate charges related to previous incidents.

Hammie is being held without bond.